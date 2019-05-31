Women under the auspices of the Edo Female Opinion Leaders on Friday threw their weight behind the second term ambition of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

The women, who converged on Benin, said that the present administration in the state under Obaseki was performing creditably well and deserved another term.

The convener of the meeting and a gender and development consultant, Dr Nosakhare Aladeselu, said the opinion leaders were randomly selected.

Aladeselu said they were selected from a wide spectrum of socio-economic and political groups.

She said that the women gathered were all voters and therefore stakeholders in the good governance of the state.

The convener, who said that their attention had been drawn to some newspaper publications and campaign of calumny against the governor, described these as “petty political blackmail”.

She said: “Their imaginative assessment geared toward running him down because of the upcoming governorship election which is still 12 months away is highly misplaced and premature.

“We are on same page with the views of millions of well-meaning stakeholders in the state who opined that the governor should be allowed to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

“We acknowledge the fact that no one is perfect, but as mothers of the state, we are calling on the good people of the state to give him the necessary support in the upcoming governorship election.”