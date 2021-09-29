Women lawyers demand domestication of VAAP Act in Yobe

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Yobe State chapter, on Wednesday demanded the immediate domestication of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act in the state.

The VAPP Bill was passed by the state’s House of Assembly on December 20, 2020, but is yet to be assented to by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

FIDA chairperson in Yobe, Hajiya Altine Ibrahim, told journalists in Damaturu that the delay in domesticating the Act would hinder prosecution and conviction of sexual offenders.

She expressed concern that the delay was occurring when more than 26 states, including Yobe’s neighbours, had since domesticated the Act.

“When we had a feminists’ meeting in Abuja in November, 2020, I remember the bill was in its third reading in the House. It was later passed by the assembly on December 20.

“Gombe and Jigawa started their own processes shortly after that; now, they have a VAAP law in force.

“But for our own in Yobe, we don’t know why the governor is delaying the signing of the all-important law even as he showed interest in it at the beginning.

“We are, therefore, calling on the governor to hasten the signing of this bill to mitigate violence against persons and eradicate the culture of impunity and silence,” Ibrahim said.

The chairperson said the VAAP bill captured a definition of rape in a more elaborate manner as against what obtains in the existing law.

“The VAAP Act is more elaborate because the instrument of committing rape is not only the genital of the man; it can be other objects.

“The offence is not limited to penetration of a woman; it can be through oral sex or other means. It also recognizes that males too can be raped, something that is not available in our existing legal documents.

“There is also a provision for a register for sex offenders to serve as a deterrent to anyone who may want to engage in the dastardly act,” she said.

When contacted, the state’s Commissioner for Justice, Mr Saleh Samanja, said, “the law has been passed by the House and is now awaiting assent anytime.”

Asked why the assent was delayed for nine months, he said, “His Excellency will soon sign the bill, I assure you.”