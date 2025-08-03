Women hold only 4% of elective posts in Nigeria – NCWS

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has expressed concern over the low level of women’s representation in governance, noting that women currently occupy only 4 percent of elective positions in the country.

Ednar Azura, National President of NCWS, said this on Saturday in Yola, Adamawa State when she addressed journalists at a special reception held in her honour.

The reception was organised by the Adamawa State Government.

Azura urged members of the National Assembly to support the bill seeking the creation of 74 special seats for women in the legislature in a bid to promote inclusivity and gender balance in governance at all levels.

She said: “In Nigeria, women’s representation is just four percent.

“Out of 360 members in the House of Representatives, only 17 are women, while in the Senate, there are just four women out of 109 members.”

Azura said that 15 states currently had no female representatives in elective positions.

She noted that Nigeria had signed on to several international treaties and protocols aimed at promoting gender inclusion, including the Maputo Protocol, United Nations Agenda 2063, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She asked: “How then are we perceived globally, having just four percent representation for women in governance?”

Azura attributed the current imbalance to historical exclusion during Nigeria’s transition from military rule, when the 1999 Constitution was being drafted.

“At that time, men took centre stage in constitutional matters, while women, who had been nurturing homes and communities during the military era, were left out,” she said.

She recalled that the NCWS, founded in 1958, had consistently worked to educate and empower Nigerian women to know their rights and demand equal opportunities in leadership and development.

She added: “We, therefore, urge our male counterparts to support the bill for 74 special seats for women.

“It is not intended to alter the existing structure of the National Assembly but to strengthen it by promoting inclusive representation.”

Azura also encouraged Nigerian women to support one another, speak with one voice, and work together to achieve stronger advocacy and collective impact.

On youth development, she said that NCWS was partnering with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to instill positive values in children and young people.

“This partnership aims to nurture responsible and patriotic citizens that Nigeria can be proud of,” she added.

