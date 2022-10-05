Women group faults HURIWA for asking Irabor to resign

Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN), a gender advocacy group, has faulted the call by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) for asking the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor to resign.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that HURIWA had in a statement on Tuesday, called on Irabor to resign his position following his revelations that there were about 137 unmanned borders in the north being infiltrated by terrorists from the Sahel to commit mayhem in Nigeria.

MUN in a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary, Hafsat Adebayo, said that Irabor should rather be commended for being sincere in making the revelations/

”The revelation by the defence chief reveals that the Armed Forces of Nigeria was not silent on the matter.

”HURIWA should acknowledge that the security situation in the country has improved due to ongoing intensive military operations across the country, leading to mass surrendering of terrorists and other criminals,” she said.

According to her, even when the issues of border control is not the primary role of the military, the CDS who elevated inter-agency synergy since assumption of office did not shy away from coming out to identify a problem that needs to be tackled.

“Would HURIWA have preferred the CDS to keep quiet? We must begin to appreciate public officials who show sincerity in tackling challenges.

“While we at MUN are not speaking for the CDS or the armed forces, we will continue to state that tackling insecurity in the country should be a collective effort,” she said.

Adebayo also commended the wife of the CDS and President, Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Vickie, for the foundation laying of the Armed Forces Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Centre in Abuja.

The women group described the initiative as a morale booster for troops of the armed forces to go all out to deal with enemies of Nigeria.