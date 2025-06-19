Women empowerment crucial to development — NDDC

The Niger Delta Development Commission has emphasised the importance and impact of empowering women on the socio-economic growth and development of the Niger Delta region.

The Managing Director of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, spoke during the kick-off of a three-day capacity-building workshop in commemoration of International Women’s Day in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The Managing Director noted that the Commission was undertaking deliberate initiatives to foster inclusion and progress for women in the region.

Ogbuku, who was represented by the Director of Youth, Sports, Culture, and Women Affairs, Ahunna Imoni, praised the determination and industriousness of the region’s women.

He stated: “Women are crucial to the development of the region.

“The NDDC is keen on empowering women through enterprise development.

“Women are not just beneficiaries of development, they are also architects of sustainable development.

“This is why the NDDC celebrates their strength and leadership.

“A truly developed Niger Delta is one where women are seen, heard and given equal opportunities. We are committed to building that space.”

The Director of Rivers State Office, Engr. Ule Okezie, who was represented by Professor Continue Eketu, highlighted the Commission’s commitment to women’s affairs, stating: “NDDC has joined forces with the world to celebrate our women. When we develop women, we develop the region.

“This year’s theme is accelerated action as success comes from consistency and action.”

In her presentation, entitled: “Women Empowerment and Leadership,” one of the speakers, Dr. Lynn Ujiagbe, noted that leadership is for everybody.

Ujiagbe said: “Leadership is not just for men, but for everybody.

“It runs differently.

“Empowerment goes beyond financial emoluments.

“It improves your capacity and maximises your potential.

“Always have a burning desire to be passionate and diligent about your business or whatever you find yourself doing.

“An empowered woman is a self-sufficient woman.”

Addressing issues of gender inequality and discrimination, a development expert, Samuel Ekpuk, emphasised the importance of providing women in the region with equal opportunities.

Ekpuk stated: “Women are often deprived of attaining leadership positions.

“If women had equal rights and opportunities as men, it would enhance socio-economic development in the region.”

Admonishing the participants of the workshop, the Lead Consultant, Monte Effiong, noted: “Any opportunity you have in life, use it to your advantage.

“The theme of this year’s event is a call to accelerated action, a call for improvement in all aspects of our lives.

“We thank the NDDC for this opportunity.

“I implore all participants to apply the knowledge garnered in their daily lives.”

