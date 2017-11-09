Women drivers use seat belt more than men in Adamawa — FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Commission, Adamawa Sector Command, on Thursday, said women drivers used seat belts more than men drivers in the state.

The Sector Commander, Adegoke Adetunji, said this during Ember Months Campaign Awareness in Yola.

According to him, women drivers have low involvement record in accidents compared with men in the state.

Adetunji said available records showed that “in every 10 female drivers, seven to eight used seat belts, while in every 10 males, only three to four drivers used seat belt”.

He added that investigations conducted by the command revealed that women drivers abide by road traffic rules and regulations more than men.

He said: “Our investigation also shows that of the few women drivers arrested over violation of road traffic, majority of them committed the offence mistakenly.

“Majority of women drivers show remorse after arrest, unlike male drivers who may be indifferent or give excuses.”

On the ember months campaign awareness, he said the cardinal objective was to educate the public on the need to be road safety conscious.

Adetunji said: “As the month of December and New Year approach, it is clear that the period record increase of travellings and festivities.

“Safety on our highways is our collective responsibility, hence the need to abide by traffic rules and regulations for our safety.”