Women, critical in nation building – NIPR President

The President and Chairman Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr. Ike Neliaku has applauded the numerous contributions of women in national development, saying they represent an important component in nation building.

Speaking Thursday at the 10th anniversary of She Forum Africa, the President, who was represented by Council Member, Olubunmi Badejo said women folks have over the years demonstrated capacity in leadership positions across various strata of human society.

“I am therefore delighted to state that while gender inclusivity remains a big deal for some establishments, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations represents one of the organisations that is gender sensitive and takes women, very seriously”, Dr. Neliaku noted.

He stated that NIPR as a professional and responsible organisation will continue to support causes that promote women inclusivity, without compromising standards and merit.

READ ALSO:

“For instance, at the just concluded 2023 NIPR Conference, Annual General Meeting and Elections here in Abuja, credible and competent women were overwhelmingly voted into the Governing Council of the Institute.

Out of 17 elected Council Members, five are women, and out of the five Federal Government Nominees, three are women, making a total of eight women versus 14 male counterparts. Put mathematically, the current Council has 36.36% of women representation, which in my opinion I think that is fair enough”.

Dr. Neliaku emphasised that all the women both elected and appointed into the Governing Council were not considered because they are women, but chosen based on merit, capacity and value.

The NIPR President tasked the participants to live up to the theme of the event: “Challenge Your Limits” by challenging the statusquo and providing value to take their pride of place in the society.

He commended the convener of She Forum Africa, Ms. Inimfon Etuk for the initiative and efforts in sustaining the platform for this long period of time.