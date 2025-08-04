Women breaking limits, Speaker Abbas hails D’Tigress on 2025 Afrobasket victory

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has hailed Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for their victory in the 2025 FIBA Afrobasket Tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Eagle Online recalls that the D’Tigress, coached by Rena Wakama, on Sunday defeated Mali 78-64 to clinch the continental title for the fifth consecutive time.

With the win, Nigeria made history as the first country to win five consecutive Women’s Afrobasket championships, further cementing their dominance on the continent.

They also remain unbeaten in the tournament for a decade.

An elated Speaker Abbas commended the female basketball team for making Nigeria proud, saying the victory marks another joyful moment for Nigerians home and abroad, especially as the women national football team, the Super Falcons, recently won the 10th WAFCON.

While noting that the D’Tigress have further proven that women have the capability and the courage to cause positive changes to Nigeria, the Speaker said he is now more emboldened to continue with his campaign for gender equality, especially women’s inclusion in politics and governance.

In a congratulatory message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, on Monday, Speaker Abbas said he expects to see more women breaking barriers and records individually and collectively in other areas of human endeavour.

As he congratulates the D’Tigress, the Speaker calls for their appreciation when they return to their home country with the trophy.

Post Views: 3