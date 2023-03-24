Women arraigned for allegedly forging INEC identity card

Two women were on Thursday brought before a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State for allegedly conspiring to forge Independent National Electoral Commission identity card.

The defendants who were dragged before the court by the police are Chinyere Okeke, 53, and Sarah Akinola, 25.

The defendants, who have no fixed address, are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and forgery.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the duo and some others still at large, committed the offences on March 16 at Ipaja Baruwa Area of Lagos State.

Momah alleged that the women forged the identity card and posed as INEC Registration Area Technical Support managers.

According to the prosecutor, the alleged offences are punishable under Sections 365 (2) (b) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must show evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

Olatubosun adjourned the case until April 17 for mention.