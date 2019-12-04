The Women Arise for Change Initiative on Wednesday announced the death of its Board Members, Abosede Ransome -Kuti, the widow of Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti.

Women Arise Leader, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, said Ransome-Kuti died at Gloria Medical Centre, Anthony Village, Lagos, following difficulty in breathing.

“It is with pain in the heart that we announce the transition to higher glory of Mrs Abosede Ransome -Kuti, the widow of Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti.

“The deceased, who breathed her last at 7:25 pm on Tuesday, December 3, would have turned 75 by January 7, 2020.

“She died at Gloria Medical Centre, Anthony Village, after she was rushed from her Imaria Street, Anthony Village residence due to difficulty in breathing.

“She was recovering well from brain surgery as the time of her demise.

“She was a Board Member of Women Arise of whom we are proud; she is survived by sisters, children and grandchildren.

“Burial arrangements will be announced later by the family,” Okei-Odumakin said in a statement.

