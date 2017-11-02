Women Arise, CEE-HOPE seek justice for Engineer murdered by wife

Leading women’s rights campaign organization, Women Arise, and Child’s right NGO, CEEHOPE, have led a team of campaigners to Ebute-Metta Magistrate Court in Lagos State to seek justice for a Lagos-based engineer, Lawrence Idoko, who was allegedly murdered by his wife, Folashade Idoko.

Idoko, 33, was stabbed to death by his wife at their residence at 20, Kosoko Street, Ayetoro area of Lagos State on August 20, 2017 for allegedly receiving a text message from a girlfriend.

Neighbours, including the landlord of the deceased, Chief Gani Akanni, testified of how the victim tolerated several physical attacks from his wife who was also known for fighting other neighbours and vandalizing properties at will.

Akanni also explained how he had given the couple several notices of eviction owing the woman’s violent tendencies.

The President of Women Arise, Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin, while speaking to newsmen outside the courtroom, said: “For men experiencing domestic violence, silence is no longer golden.

“Speak up before it is too late.

“Violence against men in matrimonial setups is on the increase and we must end this menace.

“We believe that injustice to one is injustice to all.

“We believe that just like women, men can also be victims of domestic violence.

“We stand for #JusticeForLawrence and we have no doubt that justice will be served in this case.

“Again, we believe that it will serve as a deterrence to persons who perpetuate gender-based violence, be it men or women.”

The case has been adjourned to December 4, 2017 to allow for legal advice from the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution, while the accused remains in prison custody.