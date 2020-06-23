A mother of three, Mary Alimi, on Monday sought dissolution of her 12-year-old marriage to husband, Isaiah, in a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State on grounds that he chokes and attempts to strangle her.

Testifying before Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, Alimi alleged that Isaiah was a jealous husband who suspects her every move.

She said: “He copied all the numbers I had on my phone so that he check who calls me.

“He accuses me of infidelity, which causes us to argue, and each time he grabs my neck.

“Sometimes, Isaiah twists my neck.

“I brought Isaiah from nothing to something.

“He is biting the finger that fed him and I am done with him.”

However, the respondent opposed the suit and denied all the allegations leveled against him, while adding that his wife was unfaithful to him.

He said: “My wife invited me to join her in her prophetic ministry and we both formed the church together.

“The last act I could not bear was on July 16, 2019 when a certain rich man from Lagos State came with his childless wife and God was able to give them a child through us.

“However, I noticed some unholy romance between Mary and that man.

“That the man started sleeping with her whenever I went to work in our house that is under construction.

“Following the spiritual directive I received from God to investigate my wife’s escapades, I decided to climb the roof.

“I caught them together in the room.

“I confronted the man and he pleaded with me.”

In his judgment, Odunade dissolved the marriage and awarded custody of the two children to the petitioner.

He ordered Isaiah to pay a monthly allowance of N10,000 for the children’s upkeep.

The Arbitrator advised them to allow peace and order to reign as they were no longer a couple.