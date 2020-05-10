A woman, Taiwo Adekoya, has been pushed to her death while settling a dispute in Mushin area of Lagos State.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, in a statement on Sunday.

Elkana said on May 2, 2020 at about 12:45am, one Anuoluwapo Adeyemi of Itire Road, Mushin, reported at Mushin Police Station that on May 1, 2020 while having a discussion with her husband, who came visiting, as they live apart, one Owolabi Fasasi of Ogun Street, Mushin, suddenly appeared, threatening to go away with her three-month-old baby girl, Kausarat Owolabi.

Adeyemi told the police that Fasasi did not explain why he wanted taking her child away.

She said people around made frantic efforts to pacify him, but he refused, adding that he kept on shouting and threatening violence.

Elkana added: “Tragedy occurred when he was dragging the baby in order to actualize his threat.

“He pushed the boss of the child’s mother, one Taiwo Adekoya who was one of the sympathizers and she became unconscious.

“The victim was rushed to Hospital, but was later confirmed dead.

“The corpse was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“The suspect was arrested by homicide detectives.

“Investigation is ongoing.

“The suspect will be charged to Court.”