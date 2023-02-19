Woman sets self ablaze over inability to pay N70,000 loan

Tragedy struck in Abeokuta on Saturday as a middle-aged woman, popularly known as Mama Dada, set herself ablaze in her rented apartment at Oke-Keesi, Itoko area of Abeokuta.

An eyewitness, Rasheed Aina, who spoke with newsmen on Sunday, said that the woman was burnt beyond recognition, as the entire building was also razed.

Aina, who resides close to the deceased’s residence, explained that the woman killed herself after she was unable to pay back a loan she took from a popular micro-finance bank.

“I learnt that the loan was to the tune of N70,000,” he said.

A former member the micro-finance bank, who identified herself simply as Mrs Adeogun, stressed that ‘unprecedented embarrassment’ usually befell anyone who refused to pay back the borrowed money at the agreed date.

“If you refuse to pay them back at the agreed date, you will be treated like trash; you will be embarrassed in a big way, in a manner that your children will forever be ashamed of. I know what I’m saying because I used to be a member of the group.

“One must be a member and a committed one at that before you can be given a reasonable amount of money.”

Secretary of the Community Development Association (CDA), Micheal Babawale, said that the deceased was owing the sum of N70,000, adding that because she was unable to pay back the money, she then sent her last child to buy fuel.

“She stylishly discharged the small boy, locked herself up inside the room and wet everywhere with petrol, including herself, and set the whole place on fire,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the State General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told NAN that he had not been briefed about the incident.