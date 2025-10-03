Woman sets herself ablaze, dies in family house

The police in Bauchi State have revealed that a middle aged woman allegedly set herself ablaze at a family residence in Bauchi and died.

The spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Bauchi, the state capital.

He said the incident occurred shortly after she arrived at the family house with a gallon of petrol.

According to Wakil, the woman was said to have sought to see one Yelwa Abubakar Balewa, but when she was told he was not available, she allegedly poured petrol on herself and set herself ablaze.

“Eyewitnesses rushed her to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), where she later died of severe burns,” he said.

Wakil said preliminary investigations confirmed the woman may be mentally unstable.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, as directing a full investigation into the incident.