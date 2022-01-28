Woman seeks divorce over husband’s poor sexual performance

A housewife, Zainab Shehu, on Thursday prayed a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna State to dissolve her marriage over the alleged inability of her husband, Faisal Yahaya, to satisfy her sexually.

The 32-year-old housewife, who resides in Rigasa area of Kaduna, said: “My husband is a one-minute man in bed.

“I have advised him to seek medical help.

“He agreed and took some herbs but later stopped taking it.

“I don’t want to sin against God that is why I want a divorce so that I can remarry a healthier man.”

On his part, Yahaya, 60, denied the claims, saying he was fit and healthy.

The judge, Malam Abubakar Salisu-Tureta, ordered the couple to go to the hospital for a check up for Yahaya to know the cause of his predicament.

Saliu-tureta adjourned until February 3 for the hospital test results to be reported.