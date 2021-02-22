A 30-year-old housewife, Marwanatu Muhammad on Monday prayed a Shari’a court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna State, to dissolve her 10-year-old marriage to Iliyasu, on the grounds of his inability to impregnate her.

In her petition, Muhammd, alleged that Iliyasu has not got her pregnant since they got married in 2011.

“He was married before now but the wife left him due to his infertility issues. I thought my case would be different but I was wrong.

”I am okay and have no health issue. I am no longer interested in the marriage. I am ready to return the N20,000 dowry he paid,” she said.

In his defence, Iliyasu said the petitioner owes him N17,700 and wants court to assist him recover his money.

The judge Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta had earlier ordered the parties to go for medicals, to know where the problem was.

Abubakar-Tureta asked the petitioner to swear with the Quran that she did not receive N17,000.

He held that the union had been dissolved through Khul’i(redemption) and adjourned the matter until Feb. 24 for the complainant to produce the N20,000 dowry and to swear.