Two women were arraigned on Friday before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly conspiring between themselves to beat up a new wife at her husband’s residence.

The two defendants: Ruka Tayo, 38; and Jimoh Abiola, 35, whose addresses were not provided, are standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit an offence and assault.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Gbemileke Agoi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on February 26 at about 4pm at Road 7, Mowowole Estate, Oreta Igbogbo area of Ikorodu.

Agoi alleged that the defendants conspired and beat up the complainant, Morenikeji Adeyemi, at her husband’s residence because she married the former husband of one of the defendants.

He said the defendants beat up the complaint at the residence of her new husband, five years after leaving the house following their divorce.

According to him, the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 412 and 172 of Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, R. A. Onilogbo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Onilogbo adjourned the case till March 31 for mention.