Woman prays court to order ex-husband to provide for his children

A woman, Fatima Abubakar, on Wednesday, prayed a Shari’a court in Kaduna to order her former husband, Muhammad Khalid to provide for his children.

The complainant stated that she had been taking care of the children since she was divorced in December, 2021.

“I want him to give us N50,000 monthly as feeding allowance, provide shelter for the children and pay their school fees,” she prayed.

On his part, the defendant said he would prefer the court to give him custody of all his children.

He alleged that his former wife refused to reveal her location since their divorce.

“I want this court to tell her to pick my calls and allow me see my children,” he said.

The judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, advised the parties to dialogue and settle on an agreement which would not harm their children.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 10 for the parties to report the outcome of their dialogue.