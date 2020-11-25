A woman, Emila Sunday, has been arrested by operatives of the Anambra State Police Command for attempting to sell her three months old baby boy.

The spokesman of the Command, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Mohammed, Sunday was arrested on November 24, 2020 at about 6pm following intelligence report.

Police operatives attached to Ojoto Division in Anambra State arrested Sunday, who claimed to be 21 years old from Akwa Ibom State, with a three months old baby boy at Ire-village, Ojoto.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was attempting to sell the boy.

She said this was as a result of hardship.

Mohammed said the baby was rescued in good health condition.