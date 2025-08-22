Woman mislabelled kidnapper killed from attack inside market

A woman who was mislabelled a kidnapper has died after she was attacked by a mob inside Ipata Market in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The State Police Command confirmed the development in a statement issued by its spokesperson and a Superintendent of Police, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi.

It condemned the jungle justice inflicted on the female destitute wrongly suspected of being a kidnapper.

The incident occurred around 9am.

According to the Ejire-Adeyemi: “A destitute woman was seen wandering and was wrongly suspected of being a kidnapper by misinformed members of the public.

“In response, an angry mob attacked her, inflicting severe injuries.

“Police patrol teams swiftly mobilised, rescued the victim, and rushed her to the General Hospital, Ilorin, for emergency treatment.

“Sadly, the attending doctor confirmed her death from the injuries sustained.

“Her remains have been deposited in the hospital mortuary, while discreet investigations are ongoing.”

The command strongly condemned the act of jungle justice, stressing that it undermines the rule of law and endangers innocent lives.

Ejire-Adeyemi noted that mob action does not resolve security challenges but worsens insecurity and erodes public safety.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Adekimi Ojo, urged citizens to remain calm, law-abiding, and report suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police station.

Ojo appealed to residents of Kwara State to work with the police in promoting law, order, and justice, while firmly rejecting mob violence.

