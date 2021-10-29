Woman machetes husband to death in Rivers State

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested Gladys Napoleon Amadi for macheting to death her husband, Napoleon Amadi.

The 51-year-old woman from Chokocho in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State was arrested on October 8.

The suspect, who confirmed the allegation, is cooling her heels in the cell of the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Gladys told newsmen on Wednesday in Port Harcourt that she killed her husband in self-defence.

The mother of two, who has been married for over 35 years, said: “Why I am here is that on that Thursday night after my husband returned, he asked me where I went to when he sent me on an errand to amend his trousers and the next thing, he started to say that my cup is filled and that he will use my two children for ritual and thereafter he will kill me too for ritual.

“He swore to God who made him that he will use machete and slaughter me this night, that was not joking.

“He locked up our bedroom.

“I was pleading to him to forgive me if I have offended him in any way.

“This is not the first time he would behave like this.

“Sometimes I complain to his people and when he starts the behaviour nobody would pay a listening ear because if I complain too much, they would say I know how my Oga used to do and I should condole, which I always will.

“That particular night he did not allow me to sleep.

“He was beating me that night as he brought out the machete and I was dragging it with him.

“That is how I snatched the knife from him and gave him a cut twice on his skull.

“He fell on the ground and I held him while I called for help.

“He was still breathing when we took him to two hospital in Igurita until policemen who were on duty that night followed us and come back.

“It was along the line he died.”

The spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, said preliminary investigation has it that the suspect after using the machete on the husband’s head washed off the bloodstain.

Ooni said Gladys would soon be charged to court.