Woman jailed over prostitution, recruiting others into same trade

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has announced the conviction of one Margaret Ibritam Emabong over prostitution and recruiting others for the same trade.

The Lagos Zonal Command Head, Legal and Prosecution Unit, of the Agency, Becky Jibo Mama made the announcement Friday in a press statement titled: “Report of Conviction”.

The statement confirmed that the defendant in a ruling Tuesday, October 4, 2022 was convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment on the count of organizing foreign travel which promotes prostitution and deceitfully recruiting another for prostitution with hard labour.

In addition, Emabong, the statement indicated, was sentenced to one year imprisonment on the offence of conspiracy. The term of imprisonment and hard labour are to run concurrently.

The statement recalled that the convict was charged to court on a three count charge filed on the 26th March, 2018; the trial commenced de novo on the 23rd of November, 2021, facing charges bothering on deceitful recruitment of persons for prostitution, organizing foreign travel which promotes prostitution and conspiracy contrary to Section 13(2)(b), 18, & 27(b) of the TIPPEA, Act 2015 before Hon. Jus. P.O. LIFU of the Federal High Court, Lagos.