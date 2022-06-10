Woman jailed for stealing clothes, shoes worth N700,000

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State on Friday sentenced a 30-year old woman, Adekunle Hanna, to six months in prison for stealing clothes, shoes and other valuables valued at N700,000.

The Police charged Hanna, whose address was not provided, with stealing, but she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In her ruling, Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi sentenced the convict to six months imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine and also directed her to pay N328,000 to the complainant.

Adeyemi said that the prosecutor had proved beyond reasonable doubts that she was guilty of the charge brought against her.

Earlier, Prosecutor, Inspector E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the duo committed the offences on January 6 at Rosee Bus Stop, Idi-roko Road, Otta.

Adaraloye said that the convict was caught by the vigilance group while entering into the shop of the complainant, Adereni Bukola, through the roof where she stole clothes, shoes and other valuable items.

He said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.