Woman jailed 12 years for defrauding Deeper Life Bible Church

An Ekiti State High Court on Monday sentenced a 40-year-old Sade Otenuga to 12 years imprisonment for defrauding the Deeper Life Bible Church of N620,000.

She was said to have deceived the church into paying her on the pretext that she owned a dilapidated structure in Ado-Ekiti.

The church had wanted to buy and convert the land to use.

The court also heard that a pastor in the church, Oso Olugbenga, transferred the money to Otenuga’s bank account in two electronic transfers on April 6 and 8, 2021.

She faced a two-count charge of Advance Fee Fraud and Stealing punishable under the laws of Ekiti State.

Testifying before the court earlier, Pastor Olugbenga said: “The church decided to buy the building as it had become hideout for criminals in the area.

“The convict also gave the church instruction to remove the building on the land, knowing full well that she was not the rightful owner.

“All efforts made to recover the money after the church discovered fraud in the transaction proved abortive.”

Led in evidence before the court, Otenuga confessed to have committed the offence.

To prove the case against her, Police prosecutor, Samson Osobu, called three witnesses and tendered three exhibits, including N100,000 cash recovered from the convict.

Otenuga’s counsel, Yinka Opaleke, did not call any witness, but pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

Delivering judgment, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye said there was prescribed and mandatory sentence for the offence and the court had no discretionary power to exercise in the matter.

Ogunmoye ruled: “The defendant is hereby sentenced to seven years imprisonment in count one (Fraud) and five years’ imprisonment in count two (Stealing) with N20,000 option of fine.

“The sentences are to run concurrently.”