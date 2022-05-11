Woman jailed 10 months for stealing friends’ purses at a party

A Karu Upper Area Court, sitting in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced a woman, Blessing Mallem to 10 months imprisonment for stealing two friends’ purses at a birthday party.

The convict, who resides at Aso ‘B’, Mararba, Nasarawa State pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal breach of trust, cheating and theft.

The judge, Malam Hassan Ishaq, however gave the convict an option of N25,000 fine.

Ishaq ordered her to pay N37,000 as compensation to the complainants and warned her to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Olarewaju Osho told the court that the complainants, Andrew Aloysius and Felicia Levi reported the matter at the Nyanya Police Station on April 5.

He said the convict in February stole the purses at a birthday party at ‘Emzy Garden In Nyanya, containing valuables.

The prosecution said the purses contained a Tecno cell phone, worth N30,000 and N7,000 cash.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the convict confessed that she sold the phone for N6,000 and spent the money.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 287 of the Penal Code.