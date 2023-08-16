Woman in court for beating up sister, brother-in-law

The police in Lagos Wednesday arraigned a 26-year-old fashion designer, Nsikat Etim, for allegedly beating up her elder sister and brother-in-law.

The defendant, who resides at 411, Dopemu St., Agege, Lagos State, is charged with conspiracy, assault and causing grievous harm.

The prosecutor, Insp Hyacinth Agada, told the court that the woman committed the offences on August 3 at 6, Ijaiye St., Papa Ashafa, Agege, Lagos State.

Agada said that the defendant came in company with a man, now at large, to the residence of her brother-in-law, Iniabasi Umor, and beat him up along with his wife, Comfort.

The prosecutor also said that the defendant bit Comfort’s left ear, causing her much injury.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 173, 246 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, O. O. Adeosun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeosun adjourned the case until August 31 for mention.