A woman, Felicia Iselobhor, on Friday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing N19.7 million from a cryptocurrency firm.

The police charged Iselobhor, 51, with conspiracy and theft.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 2, 2020 in Lagos.

Ekundayo alleged that the defendant, conspired with one other, at large, and unlawfully withdrew N19.7 million from her employer’s account.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate A.A. Paul admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with one surety in like sum.

Paul adjourned the case until March 10 for hearing.