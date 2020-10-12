A 49-year-old woman, Afusat Abdulrahman, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing jewellery worth N3.5 million .

The police charged Abdulrahman with theft.

She pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Abdulrahman committed the offence on September 1 at 5, Abba Johnson Crescent, Off Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja.

Emuerhi said the defendant stole four set of gold earrings, four set of gold pendants, three gold bracelets, three gold necklaces and one gold Egyptian trench worth N3.5 million, property of Ugochukwu Okonmah.

Emuerhi said the offence contravened the provisions of section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Chief Magistrate J.A. Adegun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until November 11 for further hearing.