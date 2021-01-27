RelatedPosts No Content Available

A 43-year-old woman, Funke Benson, who allegedly stole 23.8g of gold chain and a pendant worth N597,000, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Surulere, Lagos.

The police charged Benson, whose address was given, with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant and one other, at large, committed the offence on January 14 at Tejuosho Market, Yaba, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan alleged that the defendant, who was in the company of a man, had walked into the shop of Abubakar Ali to buy a gold chain.

The prosecutor submitted that while the defendant and her accomplice were bargaining for the gold chain, the man (accomplice) excused himself to ease himself, but didn’t return to Ali’s shop.

He said that when Ali (complainant) noticed a missing gold chain and pendant, he asked the defendant and she denied taking them.

He said the defendant was held down at the shop, while Ali called the police.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Benson, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate M.I. Dan-Oni admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Dan-Oni adjourned the case until February 3 for substantive trial.