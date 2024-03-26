Woman in court for allegedly stealing employer’s money

The police in Lagos State on Tuesday arraigned a 25-year-old woman, Hope Anozie, for allegedly stealing her employer’s N630,000.

The defendant is a bar manager and resident of number 30, Adepeju Adewale Street, Alagbado, Lagos State.

Anozie is being tried for stealing at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Inspector Samuel Mishozunnu, told the court that the offence was committed between January 2024 and February 2024 at Keyspice Bar and Restaurant, Meiran, Lagos State.

The prosecutor said when the company’s account was audited, it was discovered that N630,000 was missing.

The prosecutor said the defendant, who was the one in charge, couldn’t give a satisfactory account of the missing money.

The offence according to the prosecutor contravened section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, F. D Hughes, granted the defendant bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Hughes adjourned the case until April 17, 2024 for mention.