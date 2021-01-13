A 20-year-old woman, Titilayo Sotin, who allegedly stabbed her neighbour with a bottle, on Wednesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Badagry, Lagos.

The police charged Sotin with assault.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Clement Okuomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 10, at about 7:30p.m, at Ajara Dokoh, Badagry, Lagos State.

Okuomose said that the defendant stabbed her neighbour, Yisa Adekunle, with a piece of broken bottle during a disagreement.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefisoye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 28, for mention.