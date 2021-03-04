A 41-year-old woman, Edith Oteri, who allegedly sent fake bank credit alert of N30,000 to another, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Oteri, with fraud and theft under Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that Oteri committed the offence on Feb. 8 at 3.18p.m., at Berger, Isheri, Lagos.

Eruada alleged that the defendant collected N30, 000 from the complainant, Temitope Adebisi with a promise to pay her back.

The prosecutor said the defendant sent fake bank credit alert to the complainant, notifying her of the payment.

“Adebisi later got to know that the credit alert was fake and the defendant was arrested after investigation,” the prosecutor said.

Chief Magistrate, T.O Tanimola admitted Oteri, to N50, 000 bail and one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 16, for further hearing.