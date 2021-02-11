A 37-year-old trader, Abigail James, appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna State on Thursday, for allegedly beating up her co-tenant.

The police charged James, who resides in Goni Gora, Kaduna State, with assault and causing grievous hurt.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 8.

He said that the complainant, Janet Gabriel, reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station, Kaduna State.

Leo said that the defendant beat up Gabriel during an altercation and inflicted grievous injuries on him.

The prosecution said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 240 and 345 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that one of the sureties must blood a relation and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Emmanuel adjourned the matter until Feb. 25 for hearing.