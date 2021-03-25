Operatives of the Niger State Police Command have arrested one Amina Aliyu of Mandela Road over alleged culpable homicide committed in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement in Minna on Wednesday.

Abiodun said on March 23 at about 5:16pm, one Bello Lawal of Gwari Motors, Bosso Road, Minna, reported the matter on behalf of one Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi of Mandela Road.

According to the PPRO, Lawal said one Fati Aliyu of the same address was found laying dead in her pool of blood inside her parlour with part of her body burnt.

He added: “The Command swung into action and arrested one Amina Aliyu of the same address, and a co-wife to the deceased, whom was alleged to have killed the deceased with a mortar pestle.

“The exhibit used was recovered while investigation has commenced, and the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”