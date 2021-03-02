RelatedPosts No Content Available

A 35-year-old woman, Ebere Precious Ogbodo and her four children, Rejoice, Merkel, Harmony and Engel were killed in a deadly house fire in Jos, Plateau State.

The tragic incident occurred in Gyel community, Jos South Local Government Area of the state on Thursday night, February 25.

The children died instantly while their mother was rushed to Dee Medical Center in Bukuru, where she passed away the following day.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but speculations attributed it to electrical fault. It was gathered that the inferno was so intense that virtually everything in the house was gutted.

Confirming the development, the husband and father of the children, Philip Ogbodo said the incident occurred on Thursday night, an hour after he left the house to go watch a football match at a viewing center in the area. According to him, on his way back, he saw neighbours battling with the flames in his house.

Meanwhile, mother and children will be laid to rest on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in their hometown, Ndiagu Amodu Awkunanaw in Nkanu Local Government Area of Enugu State.