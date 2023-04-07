Woman has intercourse with dog, films it, gives reason for doing it

A Mississippi woman arrested this week for having sex with a dog on camera claims she was forced into the act apparently by people who pay her to make pornographic videos, according to court documents.

In the revolting case, Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, confirmed she had intercourse with a German shepherd in footage that appeared on Snapchat because she was “threatened to do it,” according to an arrest affidavit cited by the Laurel Leader Call.

“Frazier admitted she was the one in the video but stated she was forced to do it,” the affidavit says.

Frazier made the claim as Jones County sheriff’s officers arrested her Wednesday, telling cops that “people pay me” to perform in videos but that sex with the male “service dog” was against her will, according to police.

“There is no evidence of that claim, but we are investigating it,” JCSD Investigator Sergeant J.D. Carter told the local outlet.

There were two men at the home in Myrick where Frazier was arrested but it wasn’t immediately known if they were involved.

Carter said police plan to probe whether she was coerced into making the disturbing video.

“So, right now, we’re still in that initial phase, right past the first part of it. But, we’re still going to look into it to see if there’s more,” Carter told the local station WLBT.

“We’ve never dealt with this particular type of case before,” Carter said. “There are really no true words to describe it other than disgusting.”

Frazier was charged with unnatural intercourse and aggravated animal cruelty Wednesday, and appeared in court Thursday.

She was ordered by a judge to stay away from animals and her bond was set at $25,000, according to WDAM.

The foul footage was created in February in Myrick, according to police.

There may be more videos in other countries, Carter said.

Dogs at the residence were seized and taken to an animal hospital.

Jones County court officials didn’t immediately return The Post’s request for more information Friday

nypost.com.