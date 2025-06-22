Woman going to India for surgery arrested with cocaine + Video

A 43-year-old female make-up artist, Adebukonla Mary Adekoya, who claimed to be travelling to India for a fibroid surgery, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos State after 2.20 kilograms of cocaine were discovered factory fitted in the walls of her bag.

According to available information, the suspect was arrested on June 16, 2025 based on credible intelligence made available to the anti-narcotics agency.

Under surveillance, Adekoya was allowed to check in her luggage and arrested at the point of boarding her Qatar Airways flight to India via Doha.

When her luggage was searched, two large parcels of cocaine weighing 2.20kg were found concealed in the walls of the suitcase she was carrying.

In her statement, she claimed she embarked on the trip for financial benefits, but under the pretext of going to India for surgery to remove fibroid from her stomach.

Further investigation revealed the suspect was recruited and funded by a drug baron currently at large, Akeem Ayinde Adekanbi, who owns Rockford Hotel located in Sango area of Ogun State, while he lives at Igbe Laara in Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

