Woman found dead in hotel room, man she checked in with flees

The Lagos State Police Command has begun investigation into the death of a yet-to-be identified woman, whose dead body was found in a hotel room.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said on Sunday that about 6.17pm on Friday, the manager of the hotel (name withheld) reported the case at the Trinity Police Station.

He said the manager reported that the same Friday, at 8pm, while on a routine check in hotel rooms, discovered the woman’s lifeless body on a bed.

He said: “On receipt of the information, a team of detectives visited and cordoned off the scene, photographed the corpse and the room.

Also Read:

“Efforts are on top gear to evacuate the corpse to the morgue and locate the relatives of the deceased.

“We are working hard to unravel the identity of the yet unknown man, who lodged with the deceased and who allegedly fled the scene, for possible arrest.”