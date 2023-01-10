Woman drags neighbour to court for allegedly removing her roof

A 51-year-old woman, Theresa Bassey, on Tuesday dragged her neighbour, Yakubu Abubakar, before a Grade I Area Court in Kado, Abuja, for allegedly removing the roof of her house.

Abubakar who resides in Jabi, Abuja is charged with mischief.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the matter was reported at the Life Camp Police Station by the complainant on Dec.1, 2022.

Nwafoaku told the court that the complainant alleged that she had an altercation with the defendant and he destroyed her septic tank and removed her house roof.

According to him, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 327 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Malam Muhammed Wakili, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety who must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank details.

Wakili also adjourned the matter until Feb. 19, for hearing.