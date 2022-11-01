Woman drags neighbour to court for alleged trespass

A business woman, Saratu Adam, on Tuesday dragged her neighbour, Garba Aminu to a Sharia Court, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, for allegedly encroaching and building on her land.

Adam’s Counsel, Abdulbasit Sulaiman told the court that Adam and Aminu had bought a plot of land, measuring 50/50 each in Tudun Wada area of Kaduna.

Sulaiman alleged that when Aminu built on his plot, he encroached into his client’s plot without her consent.

Sulaiman urged the court to determine if Aminu’s act does not violate Adam’s rights to her plot as stated in Section 174 of the Sharia laws.

The defendant, Aminu, through his counsel, Sulaiman Lere, said the court had no jurisdiction to entertain the case.

Besides, Lere alleged that the parties had reached a settlement over the issue.

Lere claimed that Aminu had given N200,000 to Adam over the disputed encroachment and that the court does not have the powers to change the agreement the parties reached.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir said he would visit the scene to ascertain the dispute and adjourned the case until Dec. 12, for hearing.





