Woman drags husband to court over alleged abandonment

A housewife, Vicky Rowland, on Thursday dragged her husband, Aimola, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, for abandonment.

The petitioner, who resides in Karu, Abuja, in a divorce suit said: ”My husband abandoned me and our children without food for sometime now

“I heard that he travelled to South Africa and has got himself a new wife there. He has not reached out to us.

“I have been paying for hospital bills, school fees, house rent and other needs of the family,” she said.

The petitioner also told the court that her husband travels a lot.

She prayed the court to dissolve her marriage and grant her custody of the two children.

The respondent, Aimola, who resides in Karu and was present in court, denied all the allegations.

He told the court that he never abandoned his family.

”I do not have a new wife,” he said.

He however prayed the court to grant his wife’s prayers, adding that his wife should be restricted from taking the children outside the jurisdiction of the court without his consent.

The Presiding Judge, Labaran Gusau adjourned the matter until Dec. 1, for judgment.