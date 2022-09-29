Woman drags husband to court for denial of ‘conjugal right’

A civil servant, Mercy Joel, on Thursday dragged her husband Joseph, before a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuj, for denying her “conjugal rights”.

The woman, who resides in Asokoro, Abuja, in her divorce petition, also accused her husband of abandonment.

“For over six years my husband abandoned me and our only child. I have been the one responsible for our child’s school fees, feeding, clothing and medicals. He also denied and starved me of sex,” she said.

Joel also told the court that her husband has since remarried and he has has children with the new wife.

She prayed for divorce, for the court to grant her custody of their only child and order on her husband to enrol the child in a good school.

The respondent, Joseph, who is a public servant, was present in court.

He agreed to the dissolution of the marriage.

The Presiding Judge, Doocivir Yawe, however adjourned the matter until October 13, 2022 for further hearing.