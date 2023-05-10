Woman drags father-in-law to court over children’s inheritance

A mother of seven, Hadiza Haruna, on Tuesday dragged her father-in-law, one Alihu Umar, to a Shari’a court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna over her children’s inheritance.

Her counsel, M.C Ohaegiuwe, told the court that the complainant lost her husband in 2020 leaving behind gratuity and death benefits.

“The inheritance was shared and the complainant received her own share. However, two of her daughter’s were not given any amount.

“We pray the court to assist in retrieving the two daughters’ inheritance from the defendant because they are being taken care of by their mother,” he said.

The defendant, on his part, said that the inheritance was shared in court and that the court directed that the money be transferred to his account.

“The court ordered that I give every child his share as well as their mother which I did except for the two daughters who are minor.

“The court ordered that we open an account for them so as to save their money until they reach maturity,” he said.

The Judge, Malam Isiyaku Abdulrahman, said he would check and study the court records before making any ruling.

He adjourned the matter to June 1.