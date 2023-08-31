Woman drags employee to court for allegedly stealing money, phone

A businesswoman, Chika Ofomata, on Thursday dragged her tailor before a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing her phone and money.

Ofomata of Summit Villa, Life Camp, Abuja, reported Adams Isah, a tailor who worked for her at the Life Camp Police Station on May 10.

The defendant of Garki International Market, Abuja, was charged with criminal breach of trust and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the defendant on May 5 made away with the complainant’s Huwai Y6 mobile phone valued at N95,000 kept in the tailoring shop for business purpose.

He added that the defendant also stole 850 dollars from the complainant’s lap top bag.

Nwafoaku further alleged that the defendant converted the sum of N65,000 transferred into his account by a customer to his personal use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 and a surety in like sum.

He directed that the surety must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank.

Wakili adjourned the matter until Oct.10 for hearing.