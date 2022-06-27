Woman drags businessman to court over alleged N200,000 debt

A woman, Maryam Musa, on Monday dragged a businessman, Jamilu Ibrahim before a Sharia Court in Kaduna state, for alleged N200,000 debt.

Musa said that she loaned Ibrahim N200,000 in February 2021 to buy cardigans and sell.

”He promised to divide the profit three-ways monthly and give me two-thirds.

“I gave him the money in February 2021 with a promise to pay back in December.

”He did not keep to the date to return the money. He began to give excuses,” she said.

She also alleged that when she reported the matter to his parents, they denied knowing him.

In his response, Ibrahim, 40, said he paid Musa N7,000 weekly for three months.

”I later explained that the business was not lucrative anymore. She advised me to continue until midyear of 2022,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the case was filed under criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, after listening to both parties, adjourned the case until July 5.

Kyaudai is to deliver a ruling on whether the case was a civil or criminal matter.

He admitted the defendant to bail by a reliable surety who must have a valid means of identity.