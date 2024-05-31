Woman docked over alleged N1.35m Canada visa fraud

A 41-year-old woman, Elizabeth Ojomo, was on Friday arraigned before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over alleged N1.35 million Canada visa fraud.

Ojomo is facing a three-count charge of felony, fraud and stealing, to which she, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Edet Ekpe, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in April at about 4pm at Ajara, Badagry area of the state.

Ekpe, an Inspector, said that the defendant conspired with one other person to obtain money under false pretence.

He said that Ojomo obtained the sum of N420,000 from one Emmanuel John under the false pretence of procuring a Canada visa, which was discovered to be fake.

He said: “The defendant also collected the sum of N855,000 from one Sunday Abel under the pretence of procuring a Canada visa, which was discovered to be fake.

“He also collected N75,000 from another person, Ajasa Olanrewaju, on the pretence of procuring a Canada visa, which was again discovered to be fake.”

The prosecutor further stated that the defendant failed to fulfill his promises and instead converted the N1.35 million from the three complainants to his personal use.

According to Sunday, the offences contravene Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, N.A. Layeni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Layeni said one of the sureties must be a pastor, while the other must be a community leader.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case till June 27 for mention.