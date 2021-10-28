Woman docked over alleged damage to two vehicles

The Police in Lagos on Thursday arraigned a 29-year-old woman, Ayomide Aransiola, before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly damaging two vehicles.

The defendant, whose address is not stated, is being tried for reckless driving and damage.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, alleged that the defendant committed the offence since June 28 at about 5.30 p.m., at Conoil Filling Station, along Abiola Garden Inward, Ogudu-Ifako Expressway, Lagos State.

Bassey told the court that the defendant allegedly drove her Toyota Camry Vehicle with Registration number FST 153 FM recklessly on the highway and damaged two unregistered foreign-used vehicles.

He listed the damaged vehicles as a Toyota Corolla sport 2010, ash in colour, and a Nissan Micra 2001, white in colour.

“The defendant drove the vehicle in a dangerous manner without the consent of the owner of the car, without a driver’s licence and without regards for other road users, lost control and rammed into the vehicles and caused severe damage to them.

“The defendant was arrested and taken to the station; the value of the damage done to the vehicles is yet to be ascertained,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 18 and schedule 111 no 1 of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2012.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, O.A Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 9 for mention.