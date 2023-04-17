Woman docked for assaulting police officer in Ibadan

A 28-year-old woman, Oluwayemisi Oke, Monday was arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Oke whose address was not given is charged with assault and breach of peace.

The Posecutor, ASP Oluyemi Eyiaromi told the court that the defendant assaulted a female police officer, Insp. Oluwatoyin Owoeye, at about 12.00p.m on April 11.

Eyiaromi said that Oke slapped Owoeye, who was on duty as Station Guard at Sanyo Police Station, Ibadan.

”She also hit the police officer with the station iron gate. She conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 249 (d), 355 and 356 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs S. L . Babalola granted the defedant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Babalola adjourned the matter till May 19, for hearing.