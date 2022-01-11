Woman docked for allegedly threatening to kill business partner

A 40-year-old woman, Sikirat Kadiri, was on Tuesday docked in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos for allegedly threatening to kill her business partner and her children.

The police charged Kadiri, whose address was not provided to the court, with threat to life and breach of public peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 24 at about 4:30pm at Mowo area of Lagos.

Okuiomose said the defendant threatened to kill her business partner, Taiwo Akinnibosun, and her children.

He said the defendant also conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace when she pored a substance like salt, oil and water in front Akinnibosun’s shop.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 56 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadaunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until January 24 for mention.